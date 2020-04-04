Home

Larry Eugene Hodges


1941 - 2020
Larry Eugene Hodges Obituary

Larry Eugene Hodges, 79, of Blue Springs, Missouri passed away Friday, March 20, 2020.

In concern of the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service celebrating his life will be held at a later date.

Larry was born February 19, 1941, in Independence, Missouri, the son of John and Pearl (Emery) Hodges. He was a welder at General Motors. He enjoyed traveling in the RV, trapshooting, and fishing.

Larry is survived by his wife, Joetta Hodges of the home; and son Rick Hodges of Higginsville, MO.

Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove, MO 816-690-4441
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 4, 2020
