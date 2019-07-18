|
|
Larry Gene Meek, 78, of Bates City, Missouri passed away at his home on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
A visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, July 21 at Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 22 at the funeral home, followed by graveside in Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Higginsville, MO.
Larry was born on March 4, 1941 in Cameron, MO. Later moved to Independence, MO where he graduated from William Chrisman High School in 1958. After graduation, he joined the United States Airforce and served for several years before marrying and having two children, Chris and Katrina. Larry was a former member of the Masonic Lodge, president of the Missouri Field Trial Association for many years and member of the Jackson County Sheriff's Mounted Posse. Larry worked for Western Electric and AT&T for 33 years and currently worked security at the Jackson County Courthouse for the Jackson County Sheriff's Department for the past 5 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John Beecher Meek and Vera Colleen Meek; sister, Shirley Yvonne Spencer; and children, Michelle Renee and Michael Sean Meek.
Larry is survived by his wife, Lou Meek of the home; son, Christopher Meek of Roeland Park, KS; daughter, Katrina Wagner of Grain Valley; granddaughter, Mackensie Wagner of Grain Valley; grandson, Dawson Wagner of Grain Valley; 3 step-granddaughters; nephew, Craig Malone; his beloved horses, Bizkit and Tucker; his dog Maggie; and forever friends and posse members.
Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO 816-847-4441
Published in The Examiner on July 18, 2019