Larry Jacob Singer
1943 - 2020
Larry Jacob Singer, 76 of Independence, MO died on Sunday, June 28, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.

Family and friends may visit on Tuesday, June 30 at Pebble Creek Assembly of God, 13800 East 51 Street Kansas City, MO from 10-11 a.m. with the funeral at 11 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Cancer Treatment Centers of America 10109 E. 79th Street, Tulsa, OK 74133

Larry was born on September 4, 1943, in Sedalia, MO to the late Maye and Charles Singer. Larry attended William Chrisman High School in Independence, MO, and later enrolled in electronics school. He was always involved in the field of electronics and later retired from Anacomp in 2006. Larry was actively involved with his church, Pebble Creek Assembly of God, where he served on the board for a number of years. He found delight in spending time with his family and friends and also fixing anything that was broken.

Larry was the beloved husband of Betty Jackson Singer for 58 years; devoted father of Denise Thurman (Rick) of Independence, MO, and Tony (Anne) of Clifton Park, NY; adoring grandfather of Kevin, Rick, Jessica, Andy, Jake, Hannah, and Alex; doting great-grandfather of 11 and loving brother of Virginia Cicle of Warrensburg, MO.

Arrangements: Royer's New Salem, Independence, MO 816-796-8600

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Examiner on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Pebble Creek Assembly of God,
JUN
30
Funeral
11:00 AM
Pebble Creek Assembly of God
Funeral services provided by
New Salem Funeral Home
1823 N. Blue Mills Rd.
Independence, MO 64058
(816) 796-8600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 30, 2020
May God's comfort be yours. Very sorry for your loss.
Ben and Robin Juliano
