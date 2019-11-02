|
Jeffrey Lynn Link passed away at his home in Independence, MO on October 27, 2019.
Jeffrey Lynn Link was born on December 20, 1957 to Claude and Corky Link. Living his entire life in Independence, Jeff met and married his wife, Sheri, in 1981. Together they raised two sons, Jon-Elliott and Jameson.
Jeff was an avid fan of pop culture, horror movies, electronics, and Stephen King. Jeff was interested in current events and spent recent elections working as a Jackson County Election Board official. Jeff thrived on the human connections he was able to create with friends across the world through social media. Jeff was at his best when he was helping others in need or making people laugh. Jeff's family wants to thank the many friends that he made online through his work as an administrator on the Horror and Stephen King Facebook group.
Jeff is preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Corky, his brother, Mark Link, his sister, Claudia Decker.
He is survived by his wife, Sheri, sons, Jon-Elliott Link (Natalia) and Jameson Link, brother, Fred Link (Linda), father-in-law, John Salazar Sr., brother-in-law, Anthony Salazar, his best friend and brother-in-law, John "Bob" Salazar Jr., his grandsons, Matthew and Benjamin, and his very good dog, Sky.
A celebration of life will be held at 2-4 p.m., Saturday, November 9, at 301 SE AA Highway, Blue Springs, MO.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Sheri Link via a GoFundMe Campaign (gf.me/u/wc3b79) to help offset the cost of burial, a contribution basket will also be set out at the celebration of life.
Arrangements: Royer's New Salem, Independence, MO 816-796-8600
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 2, 2019