Larry Wayne Martens, 68, a resident of Blue Springs, Mo. passed away unexpectantly at his family's lake home near Climax Springs, MO on Sunday, August 18, 2019.
He was born March 30, 1951 in Lexington, MO to Roy and Edna (Kuecker) Martens. Larry graduated from Concordia High School in 1969. He served his country proudly in the United States Army. Larry was united in marriage to Debbie Lynch on April 6, 1974 in Sweet Springs, MO. He spent the majority of his working career as a welder for Armco Steel, and currently for Molycop in Kansas City, MO. Larry enjoyed hunting, fishing and his home at the lake.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Edna Martens; daughter, Denise Martens.
Survivors include loving wife of 45 years, Debbie Martens of Blue Springs, MO; sons, Christopher Martens and significant other Sandra McClain of Lee's Summit, MO, Calvin Martens and wife Julie of Blue Springs, MO; grandchildren, Jenn Martens, Danielle Wildschuetz; brothers, Roger Martens and wife Lois of Concordia, MO, James Martens and wife Barb of Concordia, MO.
The family will receive friends and family from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 22, at Timothy Lutheran Church, 425 N.W. RD Mize Rd, Blue Springs, MO. Burial will immediately follow at the Blue Springs Cemetery.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the .
Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs.
Memories of Larry and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 21, 2019