Laura Elizabeth "Betty" Tindall, 89 of Sugar Creek, MO passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 at Centerpoint Medical Center.
Services will be held at 10 A.M. Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, MO 64052. Burial will follow in Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, MO. The family will greet friends from 6-8 P.M. Thursday evening at the chapel.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com.
Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel, (816) 252-7900.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 29, 2019