Laura Goudelock, 61, of Independence, MO passed away July 23, 2019.



A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO. Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 29, at Noland Road Baptist Church, 4505 S. Noland Road, Independence, MO. Burial at Mt. Washington Cemetery.



Laura was born April 4, 1958 to John and Anne Anglin. Her father John preceded her in death. Laura fought a long battle with cancer. She was courageous, strong and brave throughout, wanting so badly to win her fight. She was a loving caregiver to her parents, as well as many others, by serving her church and cleaning the homes of others. She loved to go for walks and get her steps in every day. Laura loved cuddling with her golden retriever, Piper Lee. She was a hard-worker in everything she did, and will be remembered for her gorgeous and contagious smile that could light up a room.



Laura is survived by her loving daughter, Taylor Baker (Carl); mother, Anne Anglin; sister, Leslie Glentzer (Stephan); and boyfriend of many years, Lee Taylor.



