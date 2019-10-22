Home

Laura K. Miyamoto


1960 - 2019
Laura K. Miyamoto Obituary
On Friday, October 18, 2019, Laura K. Miyamoto passed away at the age of 59.

Services will be private.

Laura was born on February 3, 1960 in Wurzburg, Germany to Arthur and Cathryne (French) Miyamoto.

As a child in an Army family, she also lived in California, Louisiana, and Alaska.

Laura was a devoted and supportive sister to Helen Emi Dieleman and Cathryne Miyamoto. She loved being an Auntie to Kristin (Kristofer) Kuhn and her special loves, great-nieces, Lily and Harper. She received her degree in accounting and embarked on an accounting career with Weld Wheels, Sprint, DST and Broadridge.

Laura enjoyed cooking and was known for her specialties at holiday and social gatherings. Requests for double recipes for goodie bags were the norm. She enjoyed baking and making candies and cookies, too. Laura earned her scuba diving certification and enjoyed trips to Mexico and Hawaii. She enjoyed riding her bright red motorcycle.

She will be missed for her wit, creativity, and generosity. And those gorgeous eyes!

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to Kansas City Hospice or the KC Humane Society.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 22, 2019
