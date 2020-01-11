Home

POWERED BY

Services
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Schnakenberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura Lavon Schnakenberg

Send Flowers
Laura Lavon Schnakenberg Obituary

Lavon Schnakenberg, 93, of Independence, MO passed away January 8, 2020.

A visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m. followed by a 10 a.m. service on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1400 W. Shelley Rd, Independence, MO 64052. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laura's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -