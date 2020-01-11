|
Lavon Schnakenberg, 93, of Independence, MO passed away January 8, 2020.
A visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m. followed by a 10 a.m. service on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1400 W. Shelley Rd, Independence, MO 64052. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.
Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 11, 2020