Lauren Catherine Peter, 40, of Lee's Summit, MO, passed away December 7, 2019, at the University of Kansas Medical Center.
She was born August 29, 1979, the daughter of Mary and Larry Dobson, and grew up in Raymore, MO. Lauren graduated from Raymore-Peculiar High School in 1998. As a teenager, she was a champion equestrian rider, earning many regional and national placings with her Arabian show horses. She decided to pursue education as a career and went on to earn Bachelor's and Master's degrees from the University of Central Missouri. She began her teaching career with the Blue Springs School District, working with severely handicapped children, and completed 17 years as a teacher before her health began to deteriorate in early 2019.
Lauren was a cancer survivor, diagnosed originally in 2012 with a rare type of sarcoma. She endured several surgeries and many rounds of chemo, always with a positive attitude and strong determination to enjoy life and continue her career. Her fellow faculty and friends considered her an inspiration.
Lauren and Thomas Peter were married on May 19, 2001, and welcomed their son, Caden Lawrence, in 2007. They enjoyed 18 wonderful years of marriage, with travel being a special activity. During a trip to Jamaica in 2019 they renewed their wedding vows with Caden as witness. Lauren loved family events and holidays, especially Christmas, and always found the perfect gift for everyone. She treasured her many friends and fellow faculty and kept in contact with everyone, even while sick. Those fortunate enough to have known Lauren will never forget her generous nature, compassionate spirit and gentle attitude with her students. She was devoted to her extended "family" and they were devoted to her.
Her team at the annual Walk to Cure Sarcoma, #LaurenStrong, always included at least 40 supporters. She was a member of the Prairie Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and served on several committees for that group. As part of her commitment to family, she was Vice-President of the Peculiar Charitable Foundation and to serve her students, she was a coach for various Special Olympic teams for the Blue Springs School District.
Lauren is survived by her husband, Thomas; son, Caden; parents, Mary and Larry Dobson of Peculiar; brother, Scott Dobson (Rebecca), Pleasant Hill; mother and father-in-law, Debbie and Larry Peter, Fairmont City, Illinois; sister-in-law, Mary Kay Avery (Jonathan), Blue Springs, MO; niece and nephews, Sydney Avery, Brady Avery, Owen and Cole Dobson.
Visitation will be Wednesday, December 11, 5-8 p.m. at Atkinson Funeral Home, Harrisonville, MO. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 12, at the Cornerstone Chapel, 163 W. Center, Peculiar, MO at 10:30 a.m. with burial to follow in the Wills Cemetery, Peculiar, MO A Celebration of Life is planned for Sunday, December 15, at Centerview, 227 Municipal Circle, Raymore, MO, from 12-3 p.m., with a light luncheon to be served.
Memorial contributions are suggested, and the organizations are named on the Atkinson Funeral Home website with their contact information.
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 11, 2019