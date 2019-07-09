|
|
LaVon Timme, 92, of Blue Springs, MO, passed on Thursday, July 4, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 13 at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E 39th St., Independence, MO 64055. She will be laid to rest at Mound Grove Cemetery next to her husband.
LaVon was born November 2, 1926 in Independence, MO to Lawrence and Orpha Wolfe. She married Robert B. Timme on April 28, 1945 and spent 62 inseparable years together. LaVon enjoyed the lakehouse, boating, painting, playing the organ and traveling 46 states with the love of her life, Bob.
She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Little and husband, David of Kansas City, MO; daughter-in-law, Janet Timme of Holden; grandchildren, Rob Timme and wife, Kari of Kansas City, MO; Jeff Austin of Smithville and Mandy Lawrence and husband Robert Romeo of Independence, 12 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert B. Timme and her son, Larry Timme.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com.
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on July 9, 2019