1/
Lawrence Franklin Gresham
Lawrence Franklin Gresham, 101 of Blue Springs, Missouri passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

The family will have a private internment of ashes at a later date.

Lawrence was born in Parkville, Missouri, the sixth of eight children. He served in the Navy in World War II and the Korean War. Dad was a past Post Commander of VFW Post 6603 in Blue Springs. He was also a member of Sheffield Masonic Lodge #625 and Ararat Shrine. He was a member of the Shrine Provost and for many years was he flag bearer for the Pipes and Drums Unit. Dad retired from Lake City in 1972 and was a member of the 25 Tear Retiree Club.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lucy and James Fuller Gresham and his seven siblings. He is also preceded by his wife, Coletta "Pat" Gresham and their sons, Bruce and Lawrence DeWitt Gresham.

Lawrence is survived by his daughter, Merry Pat Woolverton; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO 816-847-4441

Published in The Examiner on Nov. 7, 2020.
