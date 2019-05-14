Lawrence "Larry" Freemyer, 74, Kimberling City, MO, formerly of Sugar Creek, MO, passed away May 7, 2019.



Memorial services will be 3 p.m., Friday, May 17 at Carson-Speaks Chapel; cremation. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. before the service at the chapel.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Andrew Ross Termini Foundation, 10109 N.E. 103rd St., Kansas City, MO 64157 or , 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.



Larry was born November 30, 1944 in Maryville, MO. He graduated from De Lasalle High School in Kansas City and later earned a Masters in Accounting from the University of Central Missouri. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War. He served as an officer on the Sugar Creek Police Dept. for thirty years before he retiree. He then worked as an investigator for the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office. Following his retirement from there he and his wife, Vonda, moved to the Branson area.



He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing softball and going to "the Boats". He a member of St. Ann's Parish in Independence and later a member of Our Lady of the Coves Parish in Kimberling City. He volunteered to help feed the homeless through programs at the church. Larry was a member of the Elks Lodge in Kimberling City and a member of The Outlaws – a group of retired law enforcement officers in Kimberling City. He was a big fan of the Chiefs, Mizzou Tigers and especially the Royals.



Larry was preceded in death by brother, John Freemyer.



He issurvived by his wife of thirty-nine years Vonda Freemyer, of the home; daughters Kristi Organ and significant other Kevin Roach, Harrisonville, MO; Michelle Termini and husband Frank, Kansas City, MO; brother Ronnie Freemyer and wife Jan, Duarte, CA; sister Kathi Gilbert, Raytown, MO: brother Jim Freemyer and wife Patty, Marion, IN; sister-in-law Penny Freemyer, Austin, TX; sister Barb Freemyer, Omaha, NE; brother Steve Freemyer and wife Pat, Tulsa, OK; grandchildren Kristian Gumminger and wife Andrea; Kody Simmons and wife Macye; Ross Joseph Strada, Lukas Hinson; Nina Strada; Landon Hinson; Gianna Termini; Frankie George Termini; Gemma Termini; great-grandchildren Berkley, Brooksten, Caroline and half-brother Jerry Morrill and wife Joan, Wichita Falls, TX.



Published in The Examiner on May 14, 2019