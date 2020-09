Or Copy this URL to Share

Lawrence J. Bonavia, 71, passed away peacefully at home, August 30, 2020.



Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery 7601 Blue Ridge Blvd. Kansas City, Mo.



