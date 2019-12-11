The Examiner Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
(816) 252-7900
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Clasby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Kenneth Clasby


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Lawrence Kenneth Clasby Obituary
Lawrence Clasby, 98, of Independence, MO went to join his heavenly family on December 8, 2019.

A visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m. followed by a 10 a.m. service on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave. Independence, MO. Burial will be at Mound Grove Cemetery.

Lawrence was born January 6, 1921 to Robert and Rosetta Clasby. He followed his father and went to work for Standard Oil Co. in Sugar Creek. After working 30 years he retired, leaving him time to be with his family. His enjoyment was working in his yard and making sure his garden was the best in town. His work ethic was unbeatable as was his competitiveness.

Lawrence was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Pearl Clasby.

He is survived by two daughters, Donna Newton (Glen), Sugar Creek, MO, Linda Malicoat, Independence, MO; two sons, Robert Clasby (Barbara), Clinton, MO, John Clasby, Independence, MO; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and 16 great-great-grandchildren.

Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900.
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Carson-Speaks Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carson-Speaks Chapel
Download Now