Lawrence Clasby, 98, of Independence, MO went to join his heavenly family on December 8, 2019.
A visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m. followed by a 10 a.m. service on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave. Independence, MO. Burial will be at Mound Grove Cemetery.
Lawrence was born January 6, 1921 to Robert and Rosetta Clasby. He followed his father and went to work for Standard Oil Co. in Sugar Creek. After working 30 years he retired, leaving him time to be with his family. His enjoyment was working in his yard and making sure his garden was the best in town. His work ethic was unbeatable as was his competitiveness.
Lawrence was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Pearl Clasby.
He is survived by two daughters, Donna Newton (Glen), Sugar Creek, MO, Linda Malicoat, Independence, MO; two sons, Robert Clasby (Barbara), Clinton, MO, John Clasby, Independence, MO; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and 16 great-great-grandchildren.
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 11, 2019