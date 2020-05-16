|
Lawrence Lee Latimer passed on Friday, March 27, 2020.
Larry was born on April 7, 1954 in Independence, Missouri. He graduated from Van Horn High School in 1972. Larry worked in broadcasting and retail before settling into a Senior Account Representative position with AT&T, from which he retired.
Larry was an avid outdoorsman. He was especially fond of tube fly fishing on the Guadalupe River in Texas. Larry also enjoyed Biology, music, playing guitar, gardening and art.
Larry is survived by his mother Mary Beth Latimer of Independence, Missouri and his brother Gregory Lee Latimer of Kansas City, Missouri, his uncle Sammy R. Coffman, his niece Leslie Lynn Laster-Burton and her husband Dean, all of Independence, Missouri. Larry is also survived by his extended family in Colorado.
A private service was held at Trinity Episcopal Church in Independence, Missouri on May 6, 2020.
Donations to honor the life of Larry may be made to Missouri Conservation heritage Foundation, PO Box 366, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102-3366. Please put "kids fishing" on the memo line.
Condolences for the family may be made to Heartland Cremation Society, 6113 Blue Ridge Blvd. Raytown, Missouri 64133.
Published in The Examiner on May 16, 2020