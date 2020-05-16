Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heartland Cremation & Burial Society
6113 Blue Ridge Blvd
Raytown, MO 64138
816-313-1677
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Latimer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Lee Latimer


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence Lee Latimer Obituary
Lawrence Lee Latimer passed on Friday, March 27, 2020.

Larry was born on April 7, 1954 in Independence, Missouri. He graduated from Van Horn High School in 1972. Larry worked in broadcasting and retail before settling into a Senior Account Representative position with AT&T, from which he retired.

Larry was an avid outdoorsman. He was especially fond of tube fly fishing on the Guadalupe River in Texas. Larry also enjoyed Biology, music, playing guitar, gardening and art.

Larry is survived by his mother Mary Beth Latimer of Independence, Missouri and his brother Gregory Lee Latimer of Kansas City, Missouri, his uncle Sammy R. Coffman, his niece Leslie Lynn Laster-Burton and her husband Dean, all of Independence, Missouri. Larry is also survived by his extended family in Colorado.

A private service was held at Trinity Episcopal Church in Independence, Missouri on May 6, 2020.

Donations to honor the life of Larry may be made to Missouri Conservation heritage Foundation, PO Box 366, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102-3366. Please put "kids fishing" on the memo line.

Condolences for the family may be made to Heartland Cremation Society, 6113 Blue Ridge Blvd. Raytown, Missouri 64133.
Published in The Examiner on May 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -