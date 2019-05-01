Home

Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Lamoni Community of Christ
Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Walnut Gardens Community of Christ
Independence, MO
Lawrence Roderick "Rod" Schall


Lawrence Roderick "Rod" Schall Obituary
Rod Schall passed away on April 22, 2019.

Rod attended Graceland College and returned as an administrator for almost 40 years. He coached the Men's Volleyball team for 30 years and brought the team to 3 NAIA Nationals championship wins. After retirement he continued to pursue his love of photography and travel, moving to Blue Spring in 2014 with his wife Deanna.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 18 at 10 a.m. at the Lamoni Community of Christ with a private family burial service later that afternoon in Rose Hill Cemetery. Sunday, May 19, a gathering to celebrate Rod's life will be held from 2-4 p.m. at the Walnut Gardens Community of Christ in Independence.
Published in The Examiner on May 1, 2019
