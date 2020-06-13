Leah Marie Thompson, 91, of Independence, MO, passed away on April 30, 2020, of natural causes.
Leah was born September, 6, 1928, to Floyd and Flora Lesh. She was one of nine children. Leah grew up in Independence, attending McCoy Grade School, Palmer Junior High and William Chrisman High School. She attended Graceland College in Lamoni, Iowa, where she had many friends and relatives. Leah's roommate at Graceland, Polly Rohrs, later became her sister-in-law, when Polly married Leah's brother Raymond.
Leah grew up as a member of the Walnut Park RLDS church, which is where she married Everett L. Thompson in 1948. To this union were born three children: Steve, Leonard and Sharon. The family enjoyed the home built for them by Everett on Queen Ridge Drive. Summers there included barbeques in the backyard, served with Leah's tasty potato salad and homemade ice cream. Leah's home canned green beans and cherry pies made of home grown cherries were also treats. Leah was a homemaker.
She enjoyed making birthday cakes for her family and special holiday meals. She also made quilts and did embroidery. She worked for her brother-in-law Lester at Thompson Jewelry on the Independence Square for several years. She was a long-time volunteer at the Independence Sanitarium Gift Shop. She was active in girl's work, cub scouts and the Sunday School Department of East Alton RLDS Church. Leah and Everett enjoyed 60 years of marriage before his passing in 2008. Their shared memories included boating weekends at the Lake of the Ozarks with friends when the children were growing up, family vacations and a trip to Europe later in life.
Leah had been a resident at the Fountains in Independence for almost 6 years. The family wishes to thank the Fountains, Interim Healthcare Sta? and Interim Hospice Sta? for their kind and loving care of Leah, especially during her last days.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Everett, and siblings: Leonard Lesh, Florence Hallett (spouse Russ), Wilbur Lesh (Muzzy), Raymond Lesh (Polly), Ruby Morgan (Lucky), Lucy Scherer, and David Lesh. Leonard and Wilbur were both killed in WWII.
Leah is survived by her sister Mary Yahnig (spouse Dave), sister-in-law Judy Lesh (wife of David) and brother-in-law Jacob Scherer (husband of Lucy). She is also survived by her children: Steve Thompson (Bonnie), Leonard Thompson (Teresa), and Sharon Gerlt; three grandchildren: Scott Thompson, Jennifer Archambeault (Paul) and Ian Thompson (Amy); three Archambeault great-grand daughters: Makayla, Katherine and Kelly; and many nieces and nephews. Leah is also survived by Betty (Hart) Crow, who has been her best friend since their kindergarten days.
Leah was a member of South Crysler Restoration Branch. An entombment service will take place on Friday, June 19, at 2 p.m., in Mound Grove Cemetery, Independence, next to her husband Everett. A memorial gathering to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, June 20, from 2-4 p.m., at Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, MO.
Published in The Examiner on Jun. 13, 2020.