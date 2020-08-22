1/
Lee Edward Keith
1959 - 2020
Lee Edward Keith, age 60, of Edwards Missouri passed away on August 17, 2020 peacefully with his wife and family by his side.

He was born in Kansas City, Missouri on December 21, 1959. He graduated from William Chrisman High School in 1978 and the University of Missouri with a degree in Agriculture in 1982.

Lee was a founding member of Operation BBQ Relief. The group started off after the Joplin tornado in 2011. Lee was a competition Barbecue Pitmaster making many lifelong friends. He was a member of the Blue Springs Elks Lodge #2509. He was a volunteer first responder and firefighter for the Deer Creek Fire Protection in Edwards, the Northwest Fire Protection in Climax Springs and the Mid County Water Rescue.

He is survived by his wife Arlene of 29 years, a sister Donna Gratzer-Smith and her husband Russ of Osceola, Missouri and several beloved nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Virginia and Lee Keith and two sisters Marcia Farrens and Cheryl Wholey.

Lee graciously donated his eyes to Saving Sight. The family requests donations in Lee's name to be made to Operation BBQ Relief. www.operationbbqrelief.org

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in The Examiner on Aug. 22, 2020.
