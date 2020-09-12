Lee Roy Carter, 72, of Independence, MO passed peacefully on September 7, 2020 at 6:26 p.m.
A private ceremony with military honors will take place at a later time. Lee was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.
He was born October 18, 1947 in Houston, MO, where multiple relatives remain. He relocated to Kansas City, MO with his parents when he was a boy. Mr. Carter is a retired Teamster from Yellow Freight Truck lines.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Ruth (Ratcliffe) Carter; two children, Tobi Lackey (Brian) and Caleb Carter, both of Independence, MO; two brothers, Donald Carter, Jr., Jeffrey Carter (Lori) of Richmond, MO; three sisters, Joyce Decker (Bill) of Excelsior Springs, MO, Roberta Carter and Terri Terranova (Petie), all of Richmond, MO; one sister-in-law, Carol Davis of Independence, MO; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; niece, Danielle Cox (Clint) of Richmond; multiple other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews; cousins; and lifelong friends.
Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600