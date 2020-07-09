LeeRoy Browning, age 89, of Independence, Missouri passed away July 4, 2020 at his home.
He requested that no services or visitation be held. He will be laid to rest next to his wife at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens Kansas City, Missouri.
LeeRoy lived in and around Independence most of his entire life. He worked at Ultch Lumber for 25 years before starting his own business, The Paint Pallet, a paint & craft store. After closing the business he then worked as Manager for Gragg's Paint then Zeke's before retiring in 2005.
He was a 50 year member and a Past Master of Independence Masonic Lodge #76. He was also a 50 year member of The Order of Eastern Star serving multiple times as Worthy Patron and in 1979 served the State of Missouri OES as Worthy Grand Patron. He was over a 50 year member of Eastgate Christian Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife Maryann Browning.
He is survived by daughter Deborah Hurt & family; son Dennis Browning & family; a sister Alta Wagner all of Independence, and a brother Art Browning in Oregon.
The family requests contributions to The American Cancer Society
in lieu of flowers.