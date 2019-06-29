The Examiner Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Colonial Hills Community of Christ
3539 SW 7 Hwy
Blue Springs, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leola Wight
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leola Jane (Brady) Wight


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Leola Jane (Brady) Wight Obituary
Leola Jane Wight, 93, of Independence, MO, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 14, 2019.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 25 at the Colonial Hills Community of Christ congregation, 3539 SW 7 Hwy, Blue Springs, MO.

Jane was born on September 12, 1925 in Kansas City, MO, to Sherman and Cecil (Bivens) Brady. She graduated from North Kansas City High School as valedictorian. She later attended the Independence Sanitarium and Hospital nursing program and became a registered nurse. Her nursing career included working for hospitals, visiting nurses programs, and instructing others in nursing skills.

While attending nursing school, Jane met her future husband, John G. "Jack" Wight, an appointee minister for Community of Christ. They were married January 27, 1945. They lived in a variety of locations during their 63 years together including Texas, Missouri, Tennessee, Ohio, Michigan and California. Jane often used her nursing skills to provide medical support at youth and family camps where she and Jack served as a ministry team. She also used her musical skills to provide ministry at those camps as well as in a variety of other settings.

Jane loved to cook and was particularly fond of having gatherings at her home for family and friends where they would enjoy her culinary skills as well as good fellowship. She also loved gardening of all kinds, but especially reveled in growing and tending beautiful flowers.

Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, her parents and two siblings.

She is survived by her brother, Al Brady, of Columbia, MO; her daughter, Joan Munter of Salem, IL; her son, John (Carole), of Blue Springs, MO; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Community of Christ Bridge of Hope fund would be appreciated.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com.

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Speaks Suburban Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Speaks Suburban Chapel
Download Now