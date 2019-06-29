Leola Jane Wight, 93, of Independence, MO, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 14, 2019.



A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 25 at the Colonial Hills Community of Christ congregation, 3539 SW 7 Hwy, Blue Springs, MO.



Jane was born on September 12, 1925 in Kansas City, MO, to Sherman and Cecil (Bivens) Brady. She graduated from North Kansas City High School as valedictorian. She later attended the Independence Sanitarium and Hospital nursing program and became a registered nurse. Her nursing career included working for hospitals, visiting nurses programs, and instructing others in nursing skills.



While attending nursing school, Jane met her future husband, John G. "Jack" Wight, an appointee minister for Community of Christ. They were married January 27, 1945. They lived in a variety of locations during their 63 years together including Texas, Missouri, Tennessee, Ohio, Michigan and California. Jane often used her nursing skills to provide medical support at youth and family camps where she and Jack served as a ministry team. She also used her musical skills to provide ministry at those camps as well as in a variety of other settings.



Jane loved to cook and was particularly fond of having gatherings at her home for family and friends where they would enjoy her culinary skills as well as good fellowship. She also loved gardening of all kinds, but especially reveled in growing and tending beautiful flowers.



Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, her parents and two siblings.



She is survived by her brother, Al Brady, of Columbia, MO; her daughter, Joan Munter of Salem, IL; her son, John (Carole), of Blue Springs, MO; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Community of Christ Bridge of Hope fund would be appreciated.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com.



Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600 Published in The Examiner on June 29, 2019