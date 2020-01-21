Home

Leon Roy De Armond, 69 of Blue Springs, MO passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 at St. Mary's Medical Center.

Service will be 2pm, Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055 with burial to follow in Mt. Washington Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 1pm, until service time Thursday at the chapel.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com.

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel, (816) 373-3600.
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 21, 2020
