Leon Sell passed away peacefully on June 19, 2020.
He was born August 28, 1932, to W. Leon and Marguerite Sell of Independence, MO. He graduated from William Chrisman High School and served in the US Marine Corps during the Korean conflict. He married his high school sweetheart, Martha Lou Winter, and enjoyed 29 years of marriage until her death in 1978. Leon had a long history of volunteerism. He was an Eagle Scout and member of the Tribe of Mic-O-Say. He later served as a Cub Master and Scout Leader. After serving in the military, Leon enjoyed a long and successful career in the electronics business, first with RCA Corp, and then at Frank Lyon Co., Thompson Electric and retiring at age 60 from G.E. as their Regional Sales Manager. Following retirement, he became a member of Ararat Shrine, and served in numerous charity capacities, including co-chairing the golf committee of the Wings of Mercy. He was an Oket in the Order of Quetzalcoatl, a member of the Royal Order of Jesters, and was involved with the Ararat Sandblasters, Masonic Lodge 76, and American Legion Post 21.
Leon married Phyllis Crabaugh in 1981, and they have shared their love of life together for the past 38 years. Favorite pastimes included extensive travel and fishing and boating at their lake home. Golf was also one of Leon's passions, especially when he made a "hole in one"
Along with his parents and Martha Lou, Leon was preceded in death by his brother, Don Sell.
He leaves his wife, Phyllis; three children: Sheryl Odgers (Greg), Larry Sell (Michelle) and Deanna Lowe (Bill); 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. His extended family includes Dean, Mitch and Keith Crabaugh and two step-granddaughters. He also leaves a niece, Donna Nichols and nephew, Gary Sell.
Visitation will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at Park Lawn Funeral Home, 8251 Hillcrest Road, Kansas City, MO. A graveside Rose ceremony by the Royal Order of Jesters and military honors will follow at Noon at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Gregory at Blue Ridge, Raytown, MO. Due to COVID requirements, please wear masks at both events.
The family requests no flowers and suggests memorial contributions to the Ararat Shrine Hospital Transportation Fund, 5100 Ararat Drive, Kansas City, MO 64129.
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com.
Arrangements: Park Lawn Funeral Home (816) 523-1234.
He was born August 28, 1932, to W. Leon and Marguerite Sell of Independence, MO. He graduated from William Chrisman High School and served in the US Marine Corps during the Korean conflict. He married his high school sweetheart, Martha Lou Winter, and enjoyed 29 years of marriage until her death in 1978. Leon had a long history of volunteerism. He was an Eagle Scout and member of the Tribe of Mic-O-Say. He later served as a Cub Master and Scout Leader. After serving in the military, Leon enjoyed a long and successful career in the electronics business, first with RCA Corp, and then at Frank Lyon Co., Thompson Electric and retiring at age 60 from G.E. as their Regional Sales Manager. Following retirement, he became a member of Ararat Shrine, and served in numerous charity capacities, including co-chairing the golf committee of the Wings of Mercy. He was an Oket in the Order of Quetzalcoatl, a member of the Royal Order of Jesters, and was involved with the Ararat Sandblasters, Masonic Lodge 76, and American Legion Post 21.
Leon married Phyllis Crabaugh in 1981, and they have shared their love of life together for the past 38 years. Favorite pastimes included extensive travel and fishing and boating at their lake home. Golf was also one of Leon's passions, especially when he made a "hole in one"
Along with his parents and Martha Lou, Leon was preceded in death by his brother, Don Sell.
He leaves his wife, Phyllis; three children: Sheryl Odgers (Greg), Larry Sell (Michelle) and Deanna Lowe (Bill); 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. His extended family includes Dean, Mitch and Keith Crabaugh and two step-granddaughters. He also leaves a niece, Donna Nichols and nephew, Gary Sell.
Visitation will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at Park Lawn Funeral Home, 8251 Hillcrest Road, Kansas City, MO. A graveside Rose ceremony by the Royal Order of Jesters and military honors will follow at Noon at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Gregory at Blue Ridge, Raytown, MO. Due to COVID requirements, please wear masks at both events.
The family requests no flowers and suggests memorial contributions to the Ararat Shrine Hospital Transportation Fund, 5100 Ararat Drive, Kansas City, MO 64129.
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com.
Arrangements: Park Lawn Funeral Home (816) 523-1234.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Examiner on Jun. 24, 2020.