Leonard Alvin Gardner, 85, of Blue Springs, MO passed away peacefully in his home by his family on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.A visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m., Friday July 17 with a Celebration of Life following at 11 a.m. both at East Side Baptist Church, 19901 MO-78, Independence, MO 64057. He will be laid to rest at Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Kansas City.Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600.