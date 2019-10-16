|
Leonard Gordon Monson, 73, of Independence, MO, passed away October 8, 2019.
A graveside inurnment will be held at a later date at Mt. Washington Cemetery in Independence.
Leonard was born on July 31, 1946 in Rochester, MN to Gordon and Harriett Monson. He worked for Fixtures Manufacturing Company his entire adult life and was also a life-long member of the Messiah Lutheran Church in Independence.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Patricia McQuillan; brother-in-law, John McQuillan and his two infant children.
He is survived by his nephews, John McQuillan and Joe McQuillan, both of Independence.
Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 16, 2019