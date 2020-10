Or Copy this URL to Share

Leonard Kenneth "Kenny" Bass, 96, Lee's Summit, Mo., passed Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph, Mo.



Visitation will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Newcomer's Floral Hills Cemetery, 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City, MO. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. Due to Covid-19, masks will be required.



