1/1
Leonard Lafe Best Jr.
2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leonard Lafe Best Jr., born on June 14, 1955, formerly of Kansas City, Missouri passed away in peace surrounded by his family on October 2, 2020, at his home in Palm Coast, Florida.

Lenny was a lifelong member of local IBEW 124. He considered all of them as members of his family. His wife Gloria of 41 years, his son Lafe Best of Daytona Beach, Quinn Best and his partner Megan who have 2 boys Kevin and Vinny all of Holly Hill, Florida. Miranda Best and her partner Chris who have one son Kemper. Alec, his very special child who taught us all a lot still lives at home. REST IN PEACE LENNY

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved