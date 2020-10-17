Leonard Lafe Best Jr., born on June 14, 1955, formerly of Kansas City, Missouri passed away in peace surrounded by his family on October 2, 2020, at his home in Palm Coast, Florida.



Lenny was a lifelong member of local IBEW 124. He considered all of them as members of his family. His wife Gloria of 41 years, his son Lafe Best of Daytona Beach, Quinn Best and his partner Megan who have 2 boys Kevin and Vinny all of Holly Hill, Florida. Miranda Best and her partner Chris who have one son Kemper. Alec, his very special child who taught us all a lot still lives at home. REST IN PEACE LENNY



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store