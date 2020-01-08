Home

Noland Road Chapel
509 S NOLAND RD
Independence, MO 64050
(816) 252-8900
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Noland Road Chapel
509 S NOLAND RD
Independence, MO 64050
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
Noland Road Chapel
509 S NOLAND RD
Independence, MO 64050
View Map
Leonard Ross Kwai Lung "Lenny" Frazier


1964 - 2019
Leonard Ross Kwai Lung "Lenny" Frazier Obituary
Leonard "Lenny" Ross Kwai Lung Frazier, age 55, of Independence, Mo., passed away on December 31, 2019, much to the sorrow of his family and friends.

Lenny was born on February 27, 1964, at Richards-Gebaur Air Force Base in Belton, Mo. His occupation was a Boilermaker with Local #83 for over 20 years. He loved to golf, bowl, and spend time with friends. He was a member of the Professional Bowlers Association. Lenny was a huge fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, the Royals, and Sporting KC. (If you will be attending either of the services, please feel free to wear your KC jerseys and/or Boilermaker shirts).

He is preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Sui May Frazier of Independence, Mo.

His loved ones that he leaves behind are daughter, Lani Frazier, Jake, their children; Laila, Makaila, Khloee, Charlee of Independence, Mo.; brother, Robin "Rob" Frazier and wife Kathy of Blue Springs, Mo.; sister, Michele (Frazier) Hollingsworth of Independence, Mo.; and soulmate, Erma "Pidgeon" Davis of Kansas City, KS.

Visitation on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 6-8 p.m., Services on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. All services at Newcomer's Noland Road Chapel.
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 8, 2020
