Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
The Gathering Baptist Church
4505 S. Noland Road
Independence, MO
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
The Gathering Baptist Church
4505 S. Noland Road
Independence, MO
View Map
Leroy J. Rohs Obituary
Leroy J. Rohs, 73, a resident of Independence, Mo, formerly of LaGrange, Mo., passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 25, 2019.

He worked for over 32 years as an auditor/telecommunication specialist for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. During his 20 years of retirement he enjoyed traveling to warm weather, Model A touring trips, and spending time with family.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Shirley Rohs; three sons Kelly (Donna), Tony (Karen), and Cory (Jovanna); and four grandchildren Arabelle, James, Madelynn, and Cora.

The family will receive friends and family at 11 a.m. April 27, 2019 with a Celebration of Life at Noon. Both will be held at The Gathering Baptist Church, 4505 S. Noland Road, Independence, Mo.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made in Leroy's honor to The Gathering Baptist Church or the Kansas City Ararat Shrine Cornerstone Fund.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 26, 2019
