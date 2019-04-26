Leroy J. Rohs, 73, a resident of Independence, Mo, formerly of LaGrange, Mo., passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 25, 2019.



He worked for over 32 years as an auditor/telecommunication specialist for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. During his 20 years of retirement he enjoyed traveling to warm weather, Model A touring trips, and spending time with family.



He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Shirley Rohs; three sons Kelly (Donna), Tony (Karen), and Cory (Jovanna); and four grandchildren Arabelle, James, Madelynn, and Cora.



The family will receive friends and family at 11 a.m. April 27, 2019 with a Celebration of Life at Noon. Both will be held at The Gathering Baptist Church, 4505 S. Noland Road, Independence, Mo.



In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made in Leroy's honor to The Gathering Baptist Church or the Kansas City Ararat Shrine Cornerstone Fund.



Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600 Published in The Examiner on Apr. 26, 2019