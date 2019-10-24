|
Leslie "Glen" Enloe, 71, of Independence, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019.
A visitation will be held Friday, October 25 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. with a service following at 10:30 a.m., both at Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, MO 64052.
Glen was born November 26, 1947, in Independence, MO to Leslie "Emil" and Matilda "June" Enloe. He graduated from William Chrisman High School in 1966 and then from CMSU in 1970, with a degree in graphic arts and then continued in the master's program at Wichita State. Glen worked in the graphic arts and copywriting fields until his retirement. He was an avid artist and poet, penning numerous cowboy poems and western novels.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia "Pattie"; daughter, Amanda June Rucker (husband Marvin), son, Nicholas Devin (wife, Amanda), son, Philip Daniel (wife, Jana); grandchildren, Rayna and Chloe Rucker, Sylvia Hope Enloe; foster grandchildren, Jayson and Christian; two brothers, Darin and Mike, as well as, his half-brother, Donald.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Gary, and his infant grandson, Felix James Enloe.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 24, 2019