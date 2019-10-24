The Examiner Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
(816) 252-7900
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie Enloe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie "Glen" Enloe


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Leslie "Glen" Enloe Obituary
Leslie "Glen" Enloe, 71, of Independence, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019.

A visitation will be held Friday, October 25 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. with a service following at 10:30 a.m., both at Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, MO 64052.

Glen was born November 26, 1947, in Independence, MO to Leslie "Emil" and Matilda "June" Enloe. He graduated from William Chrisman High School in 1966 and then from CMSU in 1970, with a degree in graphic arts and then continued in the master's program at Wichita State. Glen worked in the graphic arts and copywriting fields until his retirement. He was an avid artist and poet, penning numerous cowboy poems and western novels.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia "Pattie"; daughter, Amanda June Rucker (husband Marvin), son, Nicholas Devin (wife, Amanda), son, Philip Daniel (wife, Jana); grandchildren, Rayna and Chloe Rucker, Sylvia Hope Enloe; foster grandchildren, Jayson and Christian; two brothers, Darin and Mike, as well as, his half-brother, Donald.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Gary, and his infant grandson, Felix James Enloe.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leslie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Carson-Speaks Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carson-Speaks Chapel
Download Now