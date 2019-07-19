Home

POWERED BY

Services
Royer Funeral Home
101 East 15th Street
Oak Grove, MO 64075
(816) 690-4441
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Royer Funeral Home
101 East 15th Street
Oak Grove, MO 64075
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
New Liberty Baptist Church
32310 County Hwy 8-S (Colbern Road)
Oak Grove, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie Calvert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie Frederick Calvert


1927 - 2019
Send Flowers
Leslie Frederick Calvert Obituary

Leslie Frederick Calvert, 91, of Lone Jack, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at St. Mary's Medical Center, Blue Springs, MO.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 20 at New Liberty Baptist Church, 32310 County Hwy 8-S (Colbern Road), Oak Grove, MO 64075; burial in Floral Hills East, Lee's Summit, MO. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 19 at Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove.

Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove, MO 816-690-4441
Published in The Examiner on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.