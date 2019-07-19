|
Leslie Frederick Calvert, 91, of Lone Jack, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at St. Mary's Medical Center, Blue Springs, MO.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 20 at New Liberty Baptist Church, 32310 County Hwy 8-S (Colbern Road), Oak Grove, MO 64075; burial in Floral Hills East, Lee's Summit, MO. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 19 at Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove.
Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove, MO 816-690-4441
Published in The Examiner on July 19, 2019