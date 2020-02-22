Home

Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600

Leslie Orville Wyatt

Leslie Orville Wyatt Obituary

Leslie Orville Wyatt, 65, of Independence, MO passed away February 20, 2020.

A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO. Services will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 26, at the Suburban Chapel with burial to follow at Blue Springs Cemetery.

Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 22, 2020
