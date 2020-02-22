|
Leslie Orville Wyatt, 65, of Independence, MO passed away February 20, 2020.
A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO. Services will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 26, at the Suburban Chapel with burial to follow at Blue Springs Cemetery.
Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 22, 2020