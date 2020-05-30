Or Copy this URL to Share

Lester Cecil Bennett "Les", 93, a resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence, MO.



Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Private funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the chapel. All COVID-19 guidelines will be enforced and anyone attending will be required to wear a mask. Interment will be held at Leavenworth National Cemetery, 150 Muncie Rd, Leavenworth, KS.



