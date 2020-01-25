|
Leta Lorene Merrell, 89, of Independence, MO, passed away Tuesday, January 22, 2020.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. with a funeral service following at 2 p.m., both at New Hope Baptist Church, 18000 E. Lexington, Independence, MO 64058. Interment will follow at Mt. Washington Cemetery.
Leta was born August 7, 1930, to Frank and Flossie Nations. After her kids were in school, she worked as a dietitian, most recently at Independence Regional Hospital. She was a long-time member of New Hope Baptist Church where she served in the kitchen ministry and wherever she was needed.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband of 62 years, John Henry Merrell; and seven siblings.
She is survived by her daughters and son, Debra Kirkendall; Theresa Willard and husband Kenny; Donna Hawkins; Carol Merrell, all of Independence, MO; Dianna Jones and husband Danny, Richmond, MO; son John H. Merrell, Jr. and husband Bob Williams, Kansas City, MO; twenty-two grandchildren and thirty-eight great-grandchildren; as well as a sister, Frankie Merrell.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to New Hope Baptist Church.
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 25, 2020