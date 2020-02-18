Home

Leta Marie Barnhill


1939 - 2020
Leta Marie Barnhill Obituary

Leta Marie Barnhill, 80 of Odessa, MO passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at New Haven Living Center in Odessa, MO.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Speaks Buckner Chapel, 300 Adams St., Buckner, MO 64016 with burial to follow in Buckner Hill Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 1 p.m., until service time Tuesday at the chapel.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Buckner Chapel (816) 650-5555
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 18, 2020
