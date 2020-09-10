Lila Lou Kimball Adams, a wonferful wife, loving mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, Gi Gi passed away September 5, 2020 at Oak Grove Nursing Home & Rebabillation Center surrounded by her loved ones outside her window.



Visitation will be at 11 a.m., Celebration of Life held at Noon on Thursday, September 10. All services at Noland Road Chapel. Private burial to follow in Lees Summit Historical Cemetery. Due to current COVID 19 restrictions and recommendations; facial covering is required to enter building, limited capacity will be enforced.



Lila was born October 30, 1931, in Hiawatha, Kansas to Ivan George Kimball & Edna Simmons Kimball. She attended several schools and played many basketball games for Lathrop High School. Lila was a Lifetime Member of Girls Scouts serving many roles as leaders, day camp assistant, camp counselor, first aid responder to her daughter's troops and attending day camps & resident camps with her granddaughters while living in St. Louis. She was a 50+ year member of the Eastern Star alongside of her husband in the Shriner's Organization. Lila was a member of Hearthland Baptist Church in Knob Noster, Mo for many years while assisting every year with Vacation bible school and special events for children at church.



Lila worked as a nanny in her younger years living in the Kansas City area. She worked for Sealtest Ice Cream factory from 1948-1955 with close friends and family. Lila was a payroll clerk from 1955 to 1958 and began her career with American Can Company in Kansas City later transferrred to St. Louis in 1970 and retired with 34 years of service in 1992. Moving to Troy, Missouri after retirement and back to her roots of Kansas City area with farming and love of horses her daughter and granddaughters raised and showed for years. Lila was a member of the local gardening club and her flowers and gardens were the most beautiful around!



She is preceded in death by her parents: Ivan & Edna Kimball, her son: Edward Lee Goza Sr, her grandson: Edward Lee Goza Jr. Her siblings: Charles Kimball; Vella Fugate; Iva Meyer, Edna Mae Sutton, Kermit Kimball & Shirley Ann Kimball.



Survivors include husband Gerald A. Adams of 52 years of the home in Blue Springs, Mo. Children include: Christine Keehler(Jeff) of Oak Grove, MO ; John Adams(Sherry) of Blue Springs, MO; Roy Adams(Tracy) of Exclesior Springs, MO; David Adams(Kelly) of Excelsior Springs, Mo; Belinda Halberstadt of Excelsior Springs, MO; Glynnis Nava(Mark) of Blue Springs, MO. Also surviving are 27 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store