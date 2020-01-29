|
Lillian Mae (Crick) Alumbaugh, 80, of Independence, died peacefully at her home after a long battle with Alzheimers on Monday, January 27, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Lillian was born October 13, 1939 to Tom and Ann Crick of Independence, MO. She graduated from William Chrisman High School in May 1957 and soon thereafter married Bob Alumbaugh on November 15, 1957.
Lillian is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Bob, and three children, Tammy Alumbaugh Ramsey (Clay), Susan Alumbaugh Bebout (Brendan Rhoten), and Robert Alumbaugh (Karissa). She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Erin Ramsey, Tyler Bebout (Dara), Jennifer Ramsey Oberlander (Bobby), Erica Bebout Hartley (Paul), Max Ramsey (Erinn), Evan Alumbaugh, Sam Ramsey, and Lucas Alumbaugh and five great-grandchildren. Lillian is also survived by her brother, John Crick (Shirley) and sister Nancy Wood, brother-in-law Raymond Allen and sister-in-law Sandy Crick.
She is preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Betty Ann Crick Goeking (John) and Margaret (Crick) Allen, and one brother Robert Crick.
Lillian graduated from William Chrisman High School in 1957 and started her first job at Home Savings in downtown Kansas City, MO. She later became office manager at Al-Ham Inc., she and Bob's business. Lillian worked at Al-Ham for 27 years prior to her retirement in 1998. She enjoyed her family, traveling, bowling and her favorite hobby, bridge.
A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m., Friday, January 31 with a funeral service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, both at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St; Independence, MO 64055.
The family would like to convey their heartfelt thanks to the people at Lumicare Hospice. Lillian was well cared for, as well as, was her family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to Lumicare Hospice.
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 29, 2020