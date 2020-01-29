The Examiner Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Alumbaugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian Mae "Crick" Alumbaugh


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Lillian Mae "Crick" Alumbaugh Obituary
Lillian Mae (Crick) Alumbaugh, 80, of Independence, died peacefully at her home after a long battle with Alzheimers on Monday, January 27, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Lillian was born October 13, 1939 to Tom and Ann Crick of Independence, MO. She graduated from William Chrisman High School in May 1957 and soon thereafter married Bob Alumbaugh on November 15, 1957.

Lillian is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Bob, and three children, Tammy Alumbaugh Ramsey (Clay), Susan Alumbaugh Bebout (Brendan Rhoten), and Robert Alumbaugh (Karissa). She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Erin Ramsey, Tyler Bebout (Dara), Jennifer Ramsey Oberlander (Bobby), Erica Bebout Hartley (Paul), Max Ramsey (Erinn), Evan Alumbaugh, Sam Ramsey, and Lucas Alumbaugh and five great-grandchildren. Lillian is also survived by her brother, John Crick (Shirley) and sister Nancy Wood, brother-in-law Raymond Allen and sister-in-law Sandy Crick.

She is preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Betty Ann Crick Goeking (John) and Margaret (Crick) Allen, and one brother Robert Crick.

Lillian graduated from William Chrisman High School in 1957 and started her first job at Home Savings in downtown Kansas City, MO. She later became office manager at Al-Ham Inc., she and Bob's business. Lillian worked at Al-Ham for 27 years prior to her retirement in 1998. She enjoyed her family, traveling, bowling and her favorite hobby, bridge.

A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m., Friday, January 31 with a funeral service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, both at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St; Independence, MO 64055.

The family would like to convey their heartfelt thanks to the people at Lumicare Hospice. Lillian was well cared for, as well as, was her family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to Lumicare Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Speaks Suburban Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Speaks Suburban Chapel
Download Now