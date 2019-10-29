|
Linda Kay Cizek, 72, a resident of Overland Park, KS formerly of Blue Springs, MO passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Kansas City Hospice House in Kansas City, MO.
The family will receive friends and family from 5-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, at the chapel.
Memories of Linda and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 29, 2019