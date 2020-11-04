1/
Linda Kay Jones
Linda Kay Jones, 73, of Independence, MO passed away October 28, 2020.

A visitation will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 9, at Mt. Washington Cemetery (everyone will meet at 1:45 p.m. at the Truman Rd. Gate and will follow the hearse up for the service).

Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600

Published in The Examiner on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
