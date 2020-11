Linda Lee Ward, 73, a resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at her home in Blue Springs.Her family will receive friends and family from 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Memorial service will begin at 6 p.m. at the chapel.Memories of Linda and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.