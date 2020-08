Or Copy this URL to Share



Linda Sue O'Hare, 64, of Oak Grove, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at St. Mary's Medical Center in Blue Springs, MO, surrounded by her family.



A Celebration of Life will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, August 16 at The Fieldhouse, 1300 SE 30th Street, Oak Grove, MO 64075, with Memorial following at 4 p.m..



Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove, MO 816-690-4441



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store