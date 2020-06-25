Lisa Ann Harfield, 61, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Edgewood Manor Nursing Home in Raytown, MO.



Private family services with burial in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Concordia, MO.



Lisa was born May 13, 1959, in Kansas City, Missouri, the daughter of Thomas F. and Elizabeth "Betty" A. (Lampe) Harfield. She was raised in Independence, MO, and attended Messiah Lutheran School and Truman High School. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. In her youth, Lisa enjoyed sailing with her friends, brother, and sister at Lake Jacomo. She enjoyed outdoor activities such as fishing with her dad and ski trips to Colorado.



Lisa was preceded in death by her father, and brother, Samuel H. Harfield. Her survivors include her mother, Betty Harfield; sister, Carla Wallace (Tom); three children: Jamie Satterwhite, Lori Stepp (Mike), and Daniel Satterwhite; three grandchildren: Brittany Arnold, Eli Miller, and Ava Stepp; and many loving aunts, uncles, nephews, and cousins.



Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove, MO 816-690-4441



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store