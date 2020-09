Or Copy this URL to Share

Lisa Ann Pendleton-Sonne, 56, of Oak Grove, Missouri passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020.



A private Celebration of Life will be held from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020.



Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO 816-847-4441



