Lisa Manthe Peverill, 54 of Independence, MO passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at her home.
Private services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020 with livestreaming available through Speaks Chapel Facebook page.
Cremation. Memorial contributions may be made to the "Drop In" program, First Christian Church, 125 S. Pleasant St., Independence, MO 64050.
Lisa was born July 25, 1965, the daughter of Bert and Oraleen (Glispey) Manthe. She was a member of First Christian Church of Independence. Ms. Peverill was a litigation paralegal, with her own company. She was a graduate of Truman High School and Drake University in Des Moines, IA. On May 21, 1988 she was united in marriage to John Peverill of Roswell, GA where they resided until 2013, when Lisa moved back to Independence. She had many and varied interests including reading history, writing, remodeling her home, cooking, activities in her church especially the Drop In program for homeless teens.
Lisa was preceded in death by her grandparents Oral and Alice Glispey and her father, Bert Manthe.
She is survived her two children Hannah (Peverill) Dixon and husband David and William Peverill; mother Oraleen Manthe; and special friend Dave Sleppy.
Published in The Examiner on Jun. 3, 2020.