|
|
Lizabeth (Beth) W. Jess, age 76, passed away at 3:36 PM on February 18, 2020, at Centerpoint Hospital in Independence, Missouri. After a long battle with an infection, she finally succumbed to pneumonia.
Beth was born on September 30, 1943, the daughter of Harvey Charles Jess and Greeta Orpha (Cooke) Jess, in Sandusky, Michigan. Beth loved flowers and music and played organ, piano, and flute. She was a firm believer in the restored gospel of Jesus Christ and was baptized into the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on January 1, 1953. Beth believed in Zion and gathered with her mother to Independence, Missouri. She attended church in Independence at the RLDS Stone Church, and later the Waldo Avenue Restoration Branch until her death.
Beth studied nursing at the Graceland College School of Nursing. She worked at the Independence Sanitarium (later Independence Regional Health Center) and the VA Hospital. Beth was an only child and never married. Growing up, her best friend was a horse. She enjoyed traveling around the world, including Hawaii, Central America, most of Europe, Israel, Haiti, Australia, and she learned how to pilot a giant ore carrier with her father. She cuddled koalas, climbed ancient ruins, and collected umbrellas from several countries she visited.
Beth was preceded in death by her father Harvey and mother Greeta.
A memorial service will be held in her honor on Saturday, March 14, at 1 p.m. at the Waldo Avenue Restoration Branch, 819 West Waldo Ave., Independence, MO 64050.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Center Place Restoration School (same address) for the Sanctuary Renovation Fund.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 11, 2020