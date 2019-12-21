|
Lois Alice Larkins of Independence, Missouri, departed this life on December 16, 2019, at the Fountains at Greenbrier. By God's grace, Lois was given a long and fruitful life.
Lois was born to George Gould and Hattie Johnson Gould in Chicago, Illinois, on February 21, 1927, and was the youngest of three daughters.
Lois married the love of her life, Robert Glenn Larkins on May 29, 1953, and embarked with Robert on the adventures of a military life. Over the years the family welcomed four sons and spent happy times wherever they were stationed. After Robert's retirement the family settled permanently in Independence, Missouri.
Lois delighted in her role of wife, mother, grandmother and a friend to many others in her life. Her creative nature inspired her to stay involved in her many beloved arts and crafts and she excelled in whatever she set out to complete. Faith, family and friends were paramount in Lois' life and she treasured having her loved ones around her especially her two sweet grandchildren, Kaylee and Colton.
In later years, Lois enjoyed the many friends she had at The Fountains and was involved in organizing the library, craft fund raisers and other fun activities. She looked forward to her quiet time with Jesus who was the Lord of her life and in whose arms she now rests.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband Robert on April 5, 2003.
She is survived by four sons, John Larkins (Carol Larkins), David Larkins (Sherri Larkins), Glenn Larkins, Thomas Larkins (Roxann Larkins) and two grandchildren Kaylee Larkins and Colton Larkins as well as her sister Bernice Kent.
A private family memorial will be held at Chapel of Memories Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Fountains at Greenbriar in memory of Mrs. Larkins.
Arrangements conducted by Chapel of Memories Funeral Home 816-463-4030
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 21, 2019