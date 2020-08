Lois Dean Cramer, 94, of Independence, MO passed away August 26, 2020.A visitation will be held Monday August 31 from 9-10 a.m. with a funeral service at 10 a.m., both at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E 39th St.; Independence, MO 64055.Online condolences by left at www.speakschapel.com Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600.