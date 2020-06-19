LOIS DEAN (JOHNSON) MABRY
1925 - 2020
Lois Mabry was born on February 26, 1925 in Eugene, Missouri and passed away on June 13, 2020 in Kansas City, MO. She was the daughter of Lloyd and Mabel (Bell) Johnson.  In 1947 she married Orie Dennis Mabry. Dennis preceded her in death in 2002.
Surviving are daughters Janice (Vernon) Putnam and Linda Lynam, four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Private burial in Floral Hills Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com.
Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel, 816) 252-7900.

Published in The Examiner on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
(816) 252-7900
