Lois Laurelle Redford, age 80, passed away at Menorah Medical Center on November 25, 2020.
Laurelle, as she was known, was born on February 8, 1940 in Kansas City, Missouri to Cecil and Lois (Scott) Burton. She graduated William Chrisman High School in the class of 1957 and attended Graceland College in Lamoni, Iowa. She married Charles Redford Sr. on March 27, 1959, and to their union was born four children.
Laurelle was a medical transcriptionist as well as a homemaker. She enjoyed spending many summers at Clear Lake in Iowa fishing, sunbathing and walking along the beach. She also enjoyed baking and had a love of reading books. She loved going to Church every Sunday and she was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ, South Crysler Restoration Branch.
Laurelle is survived by her husband of 61 years Charles Redford Sr., her sons Charles E. Redford, Jr., Gregory S. Redford and spouse Kathy Redford, William B. Redford and daughter Laura J. Killham; 5 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; sister Linda A. Burton; many extended family members and dear friends.
A funeral service will be on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 2 p.m., at Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave., Independence. Due to county restrictions, the service is limited to 50 people. She will be laid to rest in Brooking Cemetery, Raytown, Missouri.
In her honor, the family suggests contributions to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.
