1/1
Lois Laurelle Redford
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois Laurelle Redford, age 80, passed away at Menorah Medical Center on November 25, 2020.

Laurelle, as she was known, was born on February 8, 1940 in Kansas City, Missouri to Cecil and Lois (Scott) Burton. She graduated William Chrisman High School in the class of 1957 and attended Graceland College in Lamoni, Iowa. She married Charles Redford Sr. on March 27, 1959, and to their union was born four children.

Laurelle was a medical transcriptionist as well as a homemaker. She enjoyed spending many summers at Clear Lake in Iowa fishing, sunbathing and walking along the beach. She also enjoyed baking and had a love of reading books. She loved going to Church every Sunday and she was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ, South Crysler Restoration Branch.

Laurelle is survived by her husband of 61 years Charles Redford Sr., her sons Charles E. Redford, Jr., Gregory S. Redford and spouse Kathy Redford, William B. Redford and daughter Laura J. Killham; 5 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; sister Linda A. Burton; many extended family members and dear friends.

A funeral service will be on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 2 p.m., at Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave., Independence. Due to county restrictions, the service is limited to 50 people. She will be laid to rest in Brooking Cemetery, Raytown, Missouri.

In her honor, the family suggests contributions to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Online condolences may be left at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Carson-Speaks Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
(816) 252-7900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carson-Speaks Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved